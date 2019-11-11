AXTELL, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after his vehicle ran off a Kearney County road and flipped.
Deputies and medics were sent to the scene about a mile (1.6 kilometers) north of Axtell on Friday.
The Kearney County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was headed north when it crossed the center line and into a ditch on the west side of the roadway. It then flipped several times, ejecting the driver.
The driver's been identified as 34-year-old Tony Turner, who lived in Kearney.
Authorities say drugs and alcohol don't appear to have been factors in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.