GRETNA - One person was killed and several others critically injured Wednesday morning in a four-vehicle crash on Nebraska Highway 370 near Gretna, authorities said.
The crash was reported just after 9:45 a.m. near 192nd Street and Highway 370, according to a Sarpy County dispatcher.
Either seven or eight people were injured in addition to the person who died, Sarpy County Chief Deputy Greg London said.
"It is a terrible accident," London said.
Information about the cause of the crash, how it played out and the identity of the victims was not immediately available. Victims were taken by ambulance and medical helicopter to local hospitals, a dispatcher said.
Members of the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office and Gretna Fire Department responded to the crash.