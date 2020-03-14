OMAHA (AP) — Nebraska’s two largest public school districts are joining others in closing buildings and shuttering classes to reduce the risk of a coronavirus outbreak.
Omaha Public Schools officials said the district will close its schools next week, but will provide students with work-at-home packets and online instruction for the week. The district’s more than 53,000 students were off this week for the regularly scheduled spring break.
Lincoln Public Schools, with more than 42,000 students, also announced Friday it also will close next week, as did Westside Community Schools in Omaha and Omaha Catholic Schools.
Several other Omaha-area schools announced closure plans Friday and all of next week, including Bellevue Public Schools, Elkhorn Public Schools, Millard Public Schools and Papillion-La Vista Community Schools.
Thirteen cases had been reported in Nebraska as of Friday afternoon.