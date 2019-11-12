GRAND ISLAND - Chicago, the legendary rock ’n’ roll band with horns, will perform at the Heartland Events Center at 7:30 p.m. April 5.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday online at Ticketmaster.com and at the Heartland Events Center box office.
2020 marks the band’s 53rd consecutive year of touring.
Chicago’s original three band members are Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals and James Pankow on trombone. The band lineup also includes Wally Reyes Jr. on drums, Keith Howland on guitar and vocals, Lou Pardini on keyboards and vocals, Ray Herrmann on saxophone and flute, Neil Donell on vocals, Brett Simons on bass and Ramon “Ray” Yslas on percussion.
Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.
Its award-winning documentary film, “Now More Than Ever: The History Of Chicago,” premiered on CNN on New Year’s Day 2017 and ranked No. 1 among adults 25-54.
In 2016, Chicago was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Lamm and Pankow became the latest inductees of the Songwriters Hall of Fame at the organization’s 48th annual induction on June 15 in New York City. These legendary songwriters wrote mega-hits such as, “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday In The Park,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day” and “Make Me Smile.”
Chicago celebrates the holidays this year with a new Christmas album, which was released in October. “Chicago Christmas” spotlights the legendary group’s trademark sound on eight original songs, two yuletide favorites and one timeless classic that embraces the spirit of hope.
“Chicago Christmas” is available on CD and through digital and streaming services. In addition, a black vinyl version of the album will be released to general retail, with limited-edition red and white vinyl versions exclusively available at Rhino.com. All vinyl versions will be available on Nov. 22.
For five years, Chicago raised over a quarter of a million dollars to fight breast cancer for the American Cancer Society by having a winning bidder come on stage and sing “If You Leave Me Now” in concert. Chicago generously supports other charitable causes, donating a portion of ticket sales to the Ara Parseghian Medical Research Foundation, which seeks a cure for a fatal children’s disease, Niemann-Pick Type C, and Hannah & Friends, an organization that serves children and adults with special needs.
