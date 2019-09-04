Preliminary cost projections for the housing addition and remodeling of holding cells and storage at the Lincoln County Detention Center could run between $4-5 million, according to Dan Rowe, president at TreanorHL.
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners discussed the project via conference call Tuesday with Rowe, who heads up the architectural firm working with county on the project. No action was taken on the discussion-only item that was exploratory in nature.
“Depending upon some soft costs associated with geo-technical and other things, you should be able to keep the total project cost under $5 million,” Rowe said. “One of the hesitancies I have with the difference between the construction cost and that project cost is to ensure that we have adequate contingencies for things we don’t yet know.”
Rowe said that additionally the construction industry is seeing pricing flucuations.
“There are some labor shortages in some areas,” Rowe said. “I don’t know what you’ve been experiencing there, but some of the trades such as masonry and others have been a little hard to get skilled trades (people).”
Rowe said the $4 million figure needs to be studied a little closer once the project moves a little further down the line to ensure his company knows the entire scope of the project.
Board Chairman Joe Hewgley asked what Rowe thought would be the timeline to get the project underway and completed.
“The timeline should be pretty easy,” Rowe said. “We should be able to schematically have that all completed by October.”
Rowe said all the documentation should be completed by the end of the year and construction could begin in early spring. The completion of the project, Rowe said, would likely be late winter or early spring of 2021.
The commissioners will vote on whether or not to move forward with the project at an upcoming meeting.
In other action the commissioners:
- Authorized the chairman to sign the annual Peopleware software agreement as of Oct. 1, 2019, for the Register of Deeds Office.
- Adopted a resolution authorizing the chairman to sign an interlocal agreement for road maintenance/snow removal for the village of Wellfleet from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2022.
- Authorized the chairman to sign a maintenance and support services agreement with gWorks for a one-year period for the Lincoln County Department of Roads. gWorks provides the county’s geographical information system software.
- Approved a special designated liquor permit submitted by Golden Spike Tower and Visitors Center for Chamber After Hours on Sept. 20, with an alternate date of Sept. 21.
