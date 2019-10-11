LINCOLN - A 24-year-old Lincoln TV reporter was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault.
Zachery Worthington, who works for KLKN, was taken into custody outside the Lincoln Police Department at 575 S. 10th St. just before the morning press briefing.
Lincoln Police Capt. Danny Reitan said a woman reported that the assault occurred around Oct. 1, 2018, in Lincoln.
Worthington has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the police investigation, according to a report on the TV station’s website.
Worthington’s hometown is Omaha, the website said. He became interested in reporting while taking journalism courses at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and started working at KLKN in 2017, according to the website.
