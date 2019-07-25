A 34-year-old Lincoln woman who was in a home with her six children was shot to death early Wednesday.
The woman, Audrea Craig, was found with gunshot wounds in a home near 26th and South Streets about 3:45 a.m.
Also in the home were her six children, who range in age from 6 to 16 years old, officials said. The woman's 30-year-old boyfriend was inside too, police said. He is not the father of any of the children.
The children and the man will be interviewed, officials said, but authorities are asking the public for any information.
"We are still investigating the events preceding this homicide to determine if it was an act of targeted violence," Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said at a press briefing.
Anyone with information should call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-441-3600.