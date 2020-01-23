PIERCE — A four-month-old lottery prize from a ticket sold in Pierce finally has been claimed.
The Nebraska Lottery announced on its Facebook page on Tuesday that the $150,000 winning Powerball with Power Play ticket that was sold on Sept. 11, 2019, in Pierce was claimed on Jan. 15.
While the identity of the winner has not been released, Tom Meyer — owner of Tom’s Service, where the winning ticket was sold — said he’s happy to have a little good news in the community, which was hit hard by the flooding last spring.
“With all of the bad stuff that was happening — with last year’s flood and the devastation — it was nice to see something good come about,” Meyer said. “There’s a lot of people that lost their personal property with the flooding, so it was nice to see something positive.”
For selling the winning ticket, Meyer’s station received a $1,500 credit on its lottery account, as well as a lot of attention, especially in the days immediately following the drawing back in September.
“We had a lot of people calling and asking if their husband or wife bought a ticket,” he said. “You’ve got to have some excitement.”
According to Nebraska Lottery Powerball rules, winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to collect the winnings. After 180 days, the drawing is declared void. The winning numbers for that drawing were 06-17-24-53-57-03 with a 3x Power Play.
Meyer said the winning ticket essentially was only a $50,000 prize, but the winner opted to spend a little more for the Megaplier, which tripled the winnings.
Ever since the drawing, Meyer said a lot of rumors have gone around about who the winner might have been. He doesn’t blame them for wanting to remain anonymous or for waiting to claim the prize.
“The people wanted to keep it quiet,” he said. “You have to respect the people’s wishes.”