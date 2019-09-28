OMAHA - A Lyft driver who authorities said threatened to kill a passenger will stand trial, a Douglas County judge ruled Friday.
Judge Stephanie Shearer also ruled that Joseph Kujath’s bail would remain at $250,000, meaning he would have to post $25,000 to be released from jail.
The 34-year-old Omaha man has been charged with terroristic threats, a felony, in connection with the Aug. 24 incident.
Omaha Police Officer Richard Martier testified Friday that a woman told police she was leaving work near 36th and Farnam Streets shortly before 3 a.m. and ordered a ride home from Lyft, a ride-hailing company, through a smartphone app.
Martier said he later used the app to identify Kujath as the driver who picked up the woman.
When the vehicle arrived at the woman’s home, Martier said, Kujath got out and tried to follow the woman inside her residence. Kujath grabbed her and said, “I am going to kill you,” Martier said.
The woman told Martier she sprayed pepper spray in Kujath’s face and threw the container at him. Kujath, she said, then drove away.
Martier said he used the car’s license plate number to find Kujath. When Martier found him, he said, Kujath had red eyes consistent with having been pepper-sprayed.
Under questioning from Kujath’s attorney, Martier said he never found the pepper spray container. He also said that people’s eyes could be red for a different reason and that it was possible the woman had had a few drinks before requesting the ride home.
A representative from Lyft said last month that Kujath no longer is with the company.
