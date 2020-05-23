A 25-year old man was shot and killed during an incident in the 100 block of North Chestnut Street in North Platte Friday, police say
Keith L. Allen, 43, was arrested and placed into custody at the scene on suspicion of second-degree murder and the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, according to a North Platte Police Department media release. He was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center
The victim, Brett A. Torres, was found inside of his vehicle parked in the alley north of 101 N. Chestnut, according to the release.
He was unresponsive and transported to Great Plains Health, where he died as a result of his injuries. The report states he had been shot several times with a .45 caliber handgun.
The release says a forensic autopsy should be performed within the next week.
The incident was reported at 2:32 p.m. by the suspect, according to Steve Reeves, the deputy chief of the North Platte Police Department
Reeves said the individual requested an ambulance and said he had shot another individual in self-defense.
Police investigators were still processing the scene and interviewing witnesses as of Friday night.