WAYNE, Neb. (AP) — A driver died after his vehicle crashed off a state highway in northeast Nebraska, authorities said.
The accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Thursday along Nebraska Highway 35, about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) east of Wayne. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which ran off the pavement into a ditch and then rolled.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office identified him as Richard Leikhus, who lived in rural Wakefield.
The crash is being investigated.
