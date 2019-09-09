CLARKSON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man died and a woman was injured when the motorcycle they were on crashed in northeast Nebraska's Colfax County.
The crash occurred about 4:50 p.m. Saturday on Nebraska Highway 91, just southeast east of Clarkson. Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl says the westbound motorcycle ran north off the roadway and crashed into a cornfield.
The driver was pronounced at the scene. He was identified as 53-year-old Paul Uher, of rural Dodge. His passenger was flown to a Lincoln hospital. She's been identified as 63-year-old Theresa Uher, of Dodge.
The crash is being investigated.
