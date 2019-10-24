An 18-year-old man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for his role in a January robbery that turned deadly at a Bellevue apartment complex, according to Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Ben Perlman.
Dakota Pirruccello pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and use of a weapon in the death of Brian Faeller. The sentence for second-degree murder ranges from 20 years to life, while the weapons charge carries a mandatory minimum of five years. Pirruccello had originally been charged with first-degree murder.
Perlman said Pirruccello and others went to Faeller’s apartment with the intent to rob him. Faeller met them at the door and the robbery quickly escalated to violence.
After fatally wounding Faeller, 23, the robbers took off with some of his possessions, Perlman said.
At least two others are awaiting trial in connection with Faeller’s death.
The shooting happened about 10 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Pheasant Ridge Apartments, near 36th Street about a mile south of Nebraska Highway 370.
