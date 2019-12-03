LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has pleaded no contest to motor vehicle homicide charges stemming from a 2018 crash that killed a member of the Cornhusker Marching Band.
Waltrivelish Watson pleaded no contest to the charge Monday and faces up to three years in prison at his sentencing next month in Lancaster District Court.
Prosecutors say the 30-year-old Watson was driving a car the night of Oct. 26 that collided with another vehicle. From an airbag control module in Watson’s car, investigators determined it was traveling 92 mph three seconds before the crash.
The crash killed Tyler Butterfield, a 20-year-old junior and trumpet player in the marching band. Butterfield was a passenger in a car that had just left a pep band performance the night before a Nebraska football game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.