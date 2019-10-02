LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder for the New Year's Eve stabbing death of a woman.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 22-year-old Neland Gray Jr. entered the plea Tuesday and will face life in prison — plus up to an additional 50 years for a weapons count — when he's sentenced Nov. 26.
Prosecutors say Gray fatally stabbed 21-year-old Dijah Ybarra in his car on Dec. 31. She was found bloody and unresponsive in a Lincoln driveway with stab wounds all over her body. She died a short time later at a hospital. She was the mother of two young sons.
Gray had previously been convicted of assaulting Ybarra in December 2017, and served several months in jail before being released in August 2018.
