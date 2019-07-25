Preliminary military charges have been filed against a Marine from Nebraska who was arrested May 31 for attempting to carry modified weapons and ammunition onto Offutt Air Force Base in his personal pickup truck.
Pfc. Ali Al-Kazahg, 22, of Milford has been charged by the leadership of the 3rd Marine Logistics Group. He is based at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, near Honolulu.
Al-Kazahg faces numerous charges: carrying a concealed weapon, possession of modified firearms, unlawful firearms modifications, communicating threats, making a false official statement, unauthorized absence from duty, violation of a lawful general regulation and dereliction of duty.
He is in custody at Naval Brig Pearl Harbor, said Capt. Eric Abrams, a Marine Corps spokesman. No court-martial date has been set.
Al-Kazahg, a U.S. citizen who is the son of Iraqi refugees, was stopped at Offutt’s StratCom Gate at 6:39 p.m. after guards spotted his name on a law enforcement watchlist of people considered to be capable of doing harm. Offutt security forces summoned agents from the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigation, who detained him for questioning.
A search of his vehicle showed that he was carrying two semi-automatic rifles, a pistol, a silencer, a bump stock, a vest with body armor and a case of ammunition. He didn’t threaten Offutt personnel. His motive for bringing the weapons onto the base hasn’t been revealed.
For nearly all personnel, it is illegal to carry weapons on a military base.
The type of weapons found in Al-Kazahg’s vehicle raised fears that he might have been planning a mass shooting. But the charges preferred against him by the Marine Corps do not include any that appear linked to terrorism.
The Marine’s sister, Nedhal Al-Kazahy, 20, of Lincoln, didn’t know about the charges until she was contacted by a reporter Tuesday. She said she believes they are without merit.
“All these charges just sound really stupid,” she said. “It’s a waste of time. My brother is not a dangerous person.”
Al-Kazahg came home to Nebraska on leave May 23. The following day, the Nebraska Information and Analysis Center in Lincoln, a coalition of federal, state and local agencies tasked with monitoring security threats, issued a “be-on-the-lookout” notice for him.
The notice, obtained by The World-Herald, said he told another Marine that he would “shoot up” his battalion, starting at the barracks, if he were disciplined for certain misconduct. According to the bulletin, he also mentioned specific Marines he wanted to target.
It noted that he didn’t make any threats against anyone in Nebraska.