KENESAW, Neb. (AP) — A driver died after his pickup truck went out of control on an icy highway in south-central Nebraska's Adams County, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 6/Highway 34 south of Kenesaw near the Overland Avenue intersection. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the Ford F150 pickup was headed east when the driver lost control of it and it rolled into a ditch, ejecting him.
He's been identified as David Hasse, 19, who lived in Minden.
The sheriff's office said speed and the icy roadway contributed to the crash.
