A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night just south of Madison, Nebraska, when he lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle.
Deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash just before 10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 81, Sheriff Todd Volk said.
They determined that the motorcycle was northbound when it crashed.
The man’s name will be released after relatives are notified, Volk said.
Northbound lanes of Highway 81 were shut down for about 2½ hours while the crash was being investigated. Madison County sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by Madison Fire and Rescue.
The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the driver of a northbound maroon SUV.
Volk said the driver may have information about the crash.
Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 402-454-2110.