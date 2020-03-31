LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is preparing to launch a pilot program for online purchasing and delivery of groceries purchased through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. As mandated by the 2014 Farm Bill, the U.S. Department of Agriculture chose Nebraska as one of its pilot states for the online purchasing program.
Currently, 154,844 Nebraskans rely on SNAP to provide food for their families.
To date, the Food and Nutrition Service of the USDA has authorized eight retailers to participate in the program including Amazon, Dash’s Market, FreshDirect, Hy-Vee, Safeway, ShopRite, Walmart and Wright’s Markets. Amazon and Walmart currently are the only qualified retailers that will be able to handle SNAP purchases online in Nebraska. Walmart will start with two stores for a week — one in Norfolk and one in South Sioux City — before launching statewide. Amazon will be able to deliver statewide at the start of the program.
This program comes at a time when Nebraska fights to lower the infection rate of COVID-19. According to CFS director Stephanie Beasley, “A natural response to getting groceries, while also practicing social distancing and self-quarantining, is to order online and get groceries delivered.” Children and Family Services is hoping to launch the program Wednesday and expand as resources allow. Individuals who live in areas where the program is operational should see an option to pay with EBT at electronic checkout.