LINCOLN — Nebraska Grocery Industry Association issued statements expressing confidence in the state’s food supply chain.
“Grocery stores are open for business,” said Kathy Siefken, executive director of the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association. “While some food products are being purchased faster than they can be restocked, there is no food shortage. Grocery stores receive multiple trucks every day to restock the food items that have been sold. Warehouses are full of food. There is a shortage of paper products and household chemicals and the supply chain continues to work on these issues. There is no food shortage but there is a lag time between shelves being cleared by consumers and trucks delivering food the next day.”
According to a Walmart news statement Saturday all Walmart stores would begin reduced operating hours on Sunday.
"Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. -1 p.m. until further notice. This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing. Stores currently operating under more reduced hours (for example they regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m.) will keep their current hours of operation," the news release says.