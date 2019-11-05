HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has been cleared of a murder charge, but found guilty of conspiring to commit robbery in Hastings.
Daniel Harden was convicted Monday on the robbery charge, but a jury found him not guilty of murder and weapons charges. He was accused of shooting to death Jose Hansen on Sept. 11, 2017.
Prosecutors had said that Harden and another man, 21-year-old Deante Mullen, of Lincoln, tried to rob Hansen, and Hansen was shot in the back during the robbery.
Mullen is awaiting trial on murder and firearms charges.
Harden is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 21.
