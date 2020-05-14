BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A southeastern Nebraska man has died following a crash involving his all-terrain vehicle and a semitrailer at a rural intersection in Pawnee County east of Beatrice.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Beatrice radio station KWBE reported. The crash occurred when an ATV driven by Chuck Thomas, 85. of Liberty, on state Highway 8 turned at the intersection and hit the side of an eastbound semitrailer, investigators said.
Pawnee County Sheriff Braden Lang said Thomas died at the scene. The 33-year-old truck driver from Dodge City, Kansas, was not hurt.