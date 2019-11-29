LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man accused of possessing and sharing child pornography has been imprisoned.
Prosecutors say 60-year-old Jeffrey Ehlers was given seven years behind bars at his sentencing Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln. He also is required to serve 12 years of supervised release after leaving custody and register as a sex offender.
Authorities say Ehlers came to their attention when a group home leader told Bellevue police that an underage girl was having an inappropriate relationship with a man. Investigators eventually gained access to Ehlers’ desktop and laptop computers and found more than 600 image files containing the porn.
There also was data that showed Ehlers had been sharing porn with other people on social media.
