OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A motorcyclist spent the night injured in a Nebraska ditch before first responders found him Sunday morning and took him to an Omaha hospital.
Police and paramedics found the man, whose name has not been released, in a ditch next to an on-ramp to Interstate 29 in Omaha, the Omaha World-Herald reported. He told authorities that he'd been there since losing control of his motorcycle and crashing Saturday afternoon.
First responders took him to an Omaha hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.