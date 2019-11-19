DUNNING (AP) — Authorities say firefighters have completely contained a fire that blackened just under 604 acres (244.4 hectares) in the Nebraska National Forest, west of Dunning.
A National Forest Service says no one was injured fighting the blaze Sunday. Firefighters from several area departments joined the battle, including units from Anselmo, Brewster, Dunning, Mullen, Stapleton and Thedford.
The service says the fire cause is being investigated but is believed to have been accidentally caused by a person.
The National Weather Service says the fire danger is very high in the southern Sandhills and parts of western and southwest Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.