LINCOLN (AP) — Nebraska’s largest prison has ended a lockdown that was initiated so staff members could search for drugs, weapons and other contraband after a string of violent attacks on employees.
The Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln lifted some of the restrictions Friday that had been imposed on inmates since Wednesday morning. The prison now is on modified operations, which allows inmates to have some controlled movement outside their cells.
The lockdown required prisoners to remain in their cells unless they had a staff escort, and inmates weren’t allowed to shower or visit areas where they normally spend their days.
Corrections Director Scott Frakes says he isn’t ready to discuss what the prison-wide search found, but he previously told lawmakers that the prison is seeing more weapons, drugs and cellphones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.