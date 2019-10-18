LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say Nebraska's average composite ACT score dropped for the 2019 graduating class but is among the highest of the 15 states that test almost all students.
The Nebraska Education Department said in a news release Wednesday that the 2019 figure was 20, down a tenth of a point from 20.1 the year before. It also was lower than the national average of 20.7.
Of the 15 states that test almost all students, only Wisconsin and Utah had a higher score for the 2019 graduates: 20.3.
Nebraska's average ACT score dropped below the national average last year — a decline expected because 2018 was the first year most of the students in the state's graduating class took the ACT college entrance exam as juniors.
