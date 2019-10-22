LINCOLN — Nationally, traffic fatalities are decreasing, but Nebraska’s death toll seems to be on the rise.

Figures from the Nebraska Department of Transportation show fatalities are 15 percent higher in 2019 compared to same period last year — January through July.

January-July Fatalities:

- 2019 - 160

- 2018 - 139

- 2017 - 155

- 2016 - 151

- 2015 - 153

During August 2019, NDOT reports 28 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways. That number compares with 12 fatalities in August 2018.

For the NDOT’s daily count, go to: https://dot.nebraska.gov/media/3340/tollcompare.pdf.

