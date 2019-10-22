LINCOLN — Nationally, traffic fatalities are decreasing, but Nebraska’s death toll seems to be on the rise.
Figures from the Nebraska Department of Transportation show fatalities are 15 percent higher in 2019 compared to same period last year — January through July.
January-July Fatalities:
- 2019 - 160
- 2018 - 139
- 2017 - 155
- 2016 - 151
- 2015 - 153
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
During August 2019, NDOT reports 28 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways. That number compares with 12 fatalities in August 2018.
For the NDOT’s daily count, go to: https://dot.nebraska.gov/media/3340/tollcompare.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.