An administrative assistant at the Nebraska State Penitentiary was arrested Friday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said.
Audra Jensen, 36, was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on allegations of unauthorized communication with a prisoner.
Jensen has been employed by the department since June 2012. She began her current role at the State Penitentiary in August 2016.
Under a state statute, unauthorized communication includes when someone “purposely or knowingly allows any committed offender to escape or, without the approval of the chief executive officer of the facility, allows any offender to be visited, conversed with, comforted, or relieved or conveys to or from any committed offender any communication or article.”
Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a Class IV felony.