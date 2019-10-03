LINCOLN — A Nebraska group that advocates for lowering taxes is urging lawmakers to get rid of sales tax exemptions on many goods and services and use the extra revenue to lower property taxes and the state’s sales tax rate.
The Platte Institute said Tuesday that Nebraska’s sales tax system hasn’t kept pace with the state economy. The report says services have grown as a share of Nebraska’s economy, but many of them are exempt from sales taxes.
The Platte Institute report argues that removing sales tax exemptions it would broaden the state’s sales tax base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.