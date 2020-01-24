LINCOLN — Nebraska Tourism received eight awards in January celebrating its efforts to promote tourism in the state during 2019.
“Throughout the last year, Nebraska has been very visible. We launched a new marketing campaign and garnered national media attention putting us in the minds of consumers and the tourism industry,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director. “We certainly took a different approach with our marketing and it’s exciting to see all of our efforts recognized and rewarded.”
On Jan. 21, Nebraska Tourism accepted three HSMAI Adrian Awards in New York City. Nebraska Tourism won Adrian Awards for the following:
- Launch of “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone” public relations campaign
- The Official 2019 “Not-At-All What You Thought” Nebraska State Travel Guide
- “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone” integrated marketing campaign
The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International Adrian Awards selects winners from a field of nearly 1,100 entries submitted by senior industry and media experts. The Adrian Awards recognize hospitality brands and agencies for creativity and innovation in advertising, digital marketing and public relations.
Additionally, on Jan. 23, Nebraska Tourism took home five awards at the Public Relations Society of America Nebraska 2019 Paper Anvil Awards Gala in Omaha.
The PRSA Nebraska Paper Anvil Awards honor the master strategists of public relations who create compelling campaigns, programs and tactics. Nebraska Tourism won PRSA awards for the following:
- Award of Excellence, Special Projects category: “Honestly, it’s not for everyone” mugs on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan
- Award of Excellence, Marketing Consumer Services category: 2019 Nebraska Passport Program
- Award of Excellence, Social Media category: Western Nebraska Social Media Influencer Tour
- Award of Excellence, Events & Observances category: Sandhill Crane Migration Media Campaign
- Best of Show: 2019 Nebraska Passport Program.