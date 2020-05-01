This weekend, a few dozen Nebraskans are copying chapters from the Bible, writing out the verses by hand on both sides of a white sheet of paper, creating pages to go into the Nebraska Corona Bible.
The project, which aims to have Nebraskans copy all 1,189 Bible chapters to be assembled into a book, began this week. It was created by the Rev. Thomas Dummermuth to address a gap in coronavirus pandemic ministry.
“A lot of my colleagues have done some amazing things, going fully digital,” said Dummermuth, associate pastor at Eastridge Presbyterian Church. “But there are some people, that’s not for them. They feel left out, left behind.
"... At this time, faith is so important, but the traditional way of gathering isn’t available in the same way. Even with opening up, the most vulnerable are the ones who would like to come but shouldn’t. It’s very important to have other means.”
For the Nebraska Corona Bible project, the means is turning to the ancient practice of copying Scripture, a spiritual practice for monks for centuries. Until the invention of the printing press in the 15th century, it was the way Bibles were created.
“It’s a spiritual discipline to copy Scripture,” Dummermuth said. “When you do that writing by hand, not typing on a computer, it’s a practice that transforms time and space. It touches you, changes you, and it’s very lovely.”
The Nebraska Corona Bible, however, won’t just be a copy of the original text in hundreds of different writing styles. The copyists are invited to make a small illustration on the bottom of the page or add some writing of their own.
“We’re inviting people to copy the chapter and, if they would like, write a short commentary about what that text means to them today,” Dummermuth said. “It will be a time document of faith in Nebraska.”
The Lincoln project has its roots in Dummermuth’s homeland of Switzerland.
“I’m still kind of in touch with the church world over there,” said Dummermuth, who moved to Lincoln in 2013 with his wife, Jenn, a Schuyler native. “I was writing my sermon 2½ weeks ago, and this news came into my inbox. I thought, ‘This is very interesting. Maybe we could do something with it here.'”
So he contacted Uwe Habenicht, who initiated the St. Gallen Coronabibel in northeast Switzerland and got the go-ahead to copy the project in Nebraska.
Then came a couple of weeks of working on a website, where people can sign up to copy a chapter. Importantly, given the non-digital nature of the project, a phone number is also available to call to get a chapter to copy.
“I don’t know if this project is crazy; we’re talking about 1,200 chapters,” Dummermuth said. “Right now, they can sign up for a chapter in the New Testament or, if it is a group of people, a small book of the Old Testament.”
On Wednesday, Dummermuth initially opened up the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John and the Acts of the Apostles and, by midday Thursday, had 35 chapters out to be copied.
“The first chapter and last chapter of the gospels are already taken,” Dummermuth said. “They were gone the first day. They’re the familiar stories, the Christmas story, the Easter story that we just went through. Now, they’re looking and asking, ‘Is my favorite passage available?’”
The Book of Psalms will be copied by students, organized by Adam White, a campus minister with the Lutheran Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“We’ll have a UNL psalter,” Dummermuth said. “We all have different beliefs and opinions, but copying in the Bible is something that unites us, overcomes denominational borders.”
The deadline for the chapters to be copied is mid-June. But that’s not set in stone, especially if the project is close to reaching its goal of copying every biblical chapter.
When it is finished, Dummermuth said, he wants people to see the Nebraska Corona Bible and read both the verses and the commentary.
“What I envision happening is, for a while, it will probably be a traveling exhibition,” he said. “I see it going to faith communities throughout the state.
"In the end, it will be in a library or at a faith community where people can have access to it. It will be a very interesting document that should be preserved.”