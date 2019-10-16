LINCOLN — NET is part of a public awareness campaign to promote National Estate Planning Awareness Week, Oct. 21 through 27.
Estate planning is one of the most overlooked areas of personal financial management. It is estimated that more than 120 million Americans do not have proper estate plans to protect themselves or their families in the event of sickness, accidents or untimely death.
This circumstance can cause many families unnecessary expense and financial hardship. According to financial experts, proper planning can help families avoid these unintended consequences.
“For 65 years, NET has provided public television programs and educational services to the people of Nebraska. Raising awareness about estate planning aligns with our public service and educational mission,” said John Knape, NET’s director of major and planned giving.
NET will recognize National Estate Planning Week by providing Nebraskans with a free personal estate planning booklet as part of the network’s “Are Your Ducks in a Row?” campaign. The booklet will help individuals start organizing their financial assets and get them thinking through their personal goals.
Anyone interested in receiving the free booklet may contact NET at 800-634-6788 or email plannedgiving@netNebraska.org. Information is also available at netNebraska.org/ducks.
In 2008, Congress passed a resolution proclaiming the third week in October as National Estate Planning Awareness Week.
