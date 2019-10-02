NORFOLK — The cause of a Monday morning house fire remains under investigation.
Chief Scott Cordes with the Norfolk Fire Division said firefighters were dispatched to 1911 W. Prospect Ave. at about 11:13 a.m. for a house on fire.
First arriving units saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure, and initial crews encountered moderate smoke and flames in the interior of the home and heavy flames and smoke at the rear.
It took 27 firefighters and six rigs about 30 minutes to control the fire and another hour to overhaul the structure, which was estimated to be worth about $278,000.
The house sustained $50,000 of structural damage and another $30,000 to the contents, Cordes said.
No firefighters and no civilians were injured during the incident.
The fire division was assisted by the Norfolk Police Division, the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Nebraska Public Power Division, Hadar Fire and Black Hills Energy.
Cordes would like to remind readers that harvest season is beginning and to be on the lookout for large, slow-moving vehicles on highways and back roads.
