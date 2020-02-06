OMAHA — A Norfolk man pleaded guilty Wednesday to first degree murder on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation in Knox County.
Joseph Lloyd James, 48, entered a plea of guilty in federal court in Omaha to first degree murder in Indian Country, said U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.
James murdered Phyllis Hunhoff of Yankton on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation in Nebraska.
United States District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher ordered a presentence investigation report and set sentencing for May 6 at 10 a.m. in Omaha.
James’s plea agreement mandates a life sentence. As part of his plea agreement, he waives his right to appeal, to seek a pardon or commutation.
Phyllis Hunhoff regularly traveled from her home in Yankton to her mother’s home in Utica, S.D.
Her regular practice was to call her mother upon returning to Yankton. On Nov. 4, 2018, at about 10 p.m., Hunhoff left her mother’s residence, alone, to drive home to Yankton. She did not call her mother as she did not make it home.
Having not heard from her daughter, her mother began repeatedly calling her phone to determine her whereabouts. All calls were unanswered.
James and other men were near Phyllis Hunhoff’s mother’s residence as she was leaving. James and another man encountered Phyllis Hunhoff outside of the residence and got into her car with her inside.
James, Phyllis Hunhoff and another man traveled to Norfolk, arriving at about 11 p.m. When they arrived in Norfolk, James remained in the vehicle, and the other man left the vehicle.
James drove Phyllis Hunhoff’s vehicle, with her inside, to the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation in Knox County.
During the early morning hours of Nov. 5, 2018, while on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation, James killed Phyllis Hunhoff. He stabbed her with a knife and strangled her. She died in her vehicle as a result of the bleeding and strangulation.
James drove Phyllis Hunhoff’s vehicle to a gas station on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation. Video from the gas station showed James putting gasoline into her vehicle and driving away.
Later, James returned in the same vehicle to the gas station and pumped gasoline into a soda bottle. James put the bottle containing the gasoline into the vehicle. He then drove to a wooded location on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation where he set fire to Hunhoff’s body and her vehicle to conceal evidence of the murder.
He abandoned the body and vehicle and left the area.
Law enforcement officers investigated the murder and obtained evidence, including surveillance footage of James at the gas station during the early morning hours of Nov. 5, 2018.
Santee Police recovered the shirt James was wearing when he killed Phyllis Hunhoff from a trash receptacle. Her DNA was on James’ shirt. James’s DNA was on clothing Phyllis Hunhoff was wearing when he killed her.
U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly expressed his appreciation for the hard work and cooperation of multiple law enforcement agencies in both Nebraska and South Dakota.
“The quick and thorough work of these agencies, coupled thereafter with the acquisition of digital evidence, resulted in holding James accountable for this horrific crime and tragic loss for the Hunhoff family,” Kelly said.
FBI Special Agent in Charge Kristi Johnson added, “The FBI’s partnership with the Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police, Knox County Sheriff, and Nebraska State Patrol were vital to the success of this investigation. So long as our Native American partners face terrible crimes like this on reservation land, the FBI stands ready to work alongside them as we together seek justice for all.”
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Nebraska State Patrol, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Yankton Police Department (South Dakota), Norfolk Police Division, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the Nebraska State Fire Marshal and the Lincoln Police Department.