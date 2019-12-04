LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for driving to Nebraska to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Federal prosecutors for Nebraska said in a news release that Alexander Kingston, 27, of Monroe, North Carolina, was sentenced Tuesday in a federal court in Lincoln after earlier pleading guilty to enticement of a minor.

Kingston had met the girl through social media and told her he would drive to Lincoln to meet her and a friend of the girl’s, investigators said. The mother of the girl alerted police in March after finding sexually explicit messages Kingston had exchanged with the girl, prosecutors said.

Kingston was arrested in April in Lincoln when he arrived there to meet the girl.

