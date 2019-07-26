A North Platte police officer Thursday accepted a plea agreement and was placed on six months’ probation for off-duty drunken driving in April.
Sarah Jones, 28, also was fined $500 and lost her driver’s license for 60 days after pleading no contest in Lincoln County Court to first-offense driving under the influence of alcohol.
Police Chief Daniel Hudson said Jones will continue performing nonpublic administrative support duties at police headquarters until internal disciplinary action in her case can be completed.
“Because we were waiting for the criminal case to conclude, now the disciplinary investigation will continue,” Hudson said.
Jones has been off street duty since she was involved in a two-vehicle collision April 19 on U.S. Highway 83 near the North Platte River bridge.
A field sobriety test by Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies indicated she was driving under the influence. A chemical test found Jones had a blood-alcohol level of 0.185, more than twice the 0.08 legal limit, authorities said.
Keith County Attorney Randy Fair of Ogallala, who acted as special prosecutor, initially charged Jones with DUI with a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or higher.
The charge was simplified to simple DUI under the plea agreement, which also dismissed a related misdemeanor reckless-driving charge.
New County Judge Joel Jay, who imposed Jones’ probation term, fine and license revocation, also ordered her to have an ignition interlock device installed in her vehicle.
County Attorney Rebecca Harling’s office and County Judge Kent Turnbull earlier recused themselves because of Jones’ status as an active peace officer in the county.
Jay, who was sworn in as a county judge May 31, moved to North Platte from Chappell and had no previous judicial interaction with Jones. He was most recently Deuel County attorney.
Public Defender Robert Lindemeier represented Jones in her drunken-driving case.