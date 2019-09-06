NORTH PLATTE - Two men representing themselves as working for Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services tried to remove a child from a parent Thursday morning, North Platte police said Thursday.
The parent was suspicious of the story and notified police. The men did not use force on the parent or the child, according to a post on the North Platte Police Department’s Facebook page.
Police informed DHHS about the incident, according to the post, and a police investigator was assigned to work on the case. Police plan to update the public when they receive new information.
“We would like to remind everyone to make sure to always pay attention to their surroundings, keep a close eye on your children, and report any suspicious activity, vehicles, and/or persons,” the Facebook post says.
Police encourage people to call 911 or 308-535-6789 with any concerns.
