NORTH PLATTE - A 54-year-old North Platte woman was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison Monday for her involvement in the repeated sexual assault of a child.
Janet G. Dewey appeared in Lincoln County District Court by video. The case dates back to 2012.
She was credited for 547 days served.
Dewey pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child.
Jeremiah J. Kisner, 33, of North Platte, was a co-defendant in the case. He pleaded no contest to the same amended charge in December and received a 15- to 30-year sentence as well.
Kisner and Dewey were arrested in late October 2018 after an investigation that started when the North Platte Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 2300 block of East Philip Avenue. While talking to an officer there, a child disclosed having had sexual contact with Kisner.
In a further interview at the Bridge of Hope Advocacy Center, the child said the sexual contact with Kisner happened from 2012 to 2017.