LINCOLN — An O’Neill attorney who has practiced law since the 1980s was disbarred Friday morning.
Janet L. Krotter Chvala lost her ability to practice law Friday morning with the issuance of an opinion from the Nebraska Supreme Court.
In a 69-page opinion, the Nebraska Supreme Court sided with a referee who had ruled that Krotter Chvala violated several disciplinary provisions for lawyers.
The referee had determined, among other things, Chvala had entered into business transactions with clients without providing the full disclosure mandated and engaged in conduct involving deceit and dishonesty. She had denied the allegations.
In its opinion, the Nebraska Supreme Court wrote in part, “we find clear and convincing evidence that Chvala violated several disciplinary provisions and her attorney oath. And given the seriousness of the violations, we agree with the referee that the appropriate sanction for Chvala’s misconduct is disablement.”
She had been licensed to practice law in Nebraska since 1984. The court noted that she is “an experienced, well-respected lawyer with a busy law practice focused primarily on business formation, real estate and probate in the area of O’Neill and Atkinson.” She had not been the subject of any prior disciplinary action.
According to court documents, Chvala’s misconduct involved representation with a pair of brothers involving a farmland purchase in which she violated “client trust and loyalty.”
