A resident of a home near 25th and Spaulding Streets was displaced Monday night when a fire destroyed the home.
Firefighters reported smoke and flames when they arrived at 2506 Spaulding St. shortly after 11 p.m. Fire crews used defensive tactics to knock down the flames, but the two-story house, valued at $21,900, was deemed a total loss, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department.
The fire was difficult to reach "due to hoarder conditions" inside, Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental because the resident was burning wood to heat the residence.
A Red Cross representative was on the scene to help the person with alternative housing.
Spaulding is six blocks south of Ames Avenue in north Omaha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.