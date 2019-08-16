STANTON — A suspect in an armed robbery and carjacking that took place in Iowa has been captured in Stanton County.
Adam Carlson, 36, of Omaha, who also was wanted on a felony warrant for absconding parole, was in jail on Thursday morning.
According to information from the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, Carlson has now been identified as the person responsible for an armed robbery and car jacking on Tuesday evening near Loveland, Iowa.
In that incident, several shots were fired at the victim. Carlson was pursued at that time by Iowa authorities into Omaha, where he fled on foot from near 13th and Cass and was not located. A female accomplice was arrested at that time for robbery.
Carlson also faces those related felony charges in Iowa.
A vehicle pursuit began about 2:40 a.m. Thursday in Madison County and ended in Stanton when Carlson crashed into a creek ravine.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the pursuit began in Norfolk when an SUV was observed speeding and then found to have fictitious license plates when a Madison County deputy attempted to stop the vehicle on East Omaha Avenue.
The driver refused to stop and entered Stanton County on Highway 275 where the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office also became involved in the pursuit.
The SUV continued east on Highway 275 and then turned south onto Highway 57. As the SUV neared Stanton, tire deflation spikes were deployed on Highway 57 by the sheriff’s office and the SUV struck the spikes and continued into Stanton, according to the news release.
The SUV continued south on 10th Street in Stanton as its tires disintegrated, driving through the Stanton trailer court and onto private property before the SUV struck a tree and fell into a deep creek ravine.
Carlson, the lone person in the vehicle, fled on foot into the creek and was taken into custody about 10 minutes later, the sheriff’s office said. He was found hiding along the creek by members of the Stanton and Madison County sheriff’s departments.
Carlson was medically cleared at the scene by EMS and jailed. He faces numerous charges, including speeding, willful reckless driving and felony operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest-second offense and habitual criminal, according to law enforcement.
Electronic equipment found in the SUV is being checked to determine if it is stolen, according to the news release.
Carlson was in prison on his last sentence on theft and weapons charges in Holt County. The SUV allegedly being driven by Carlson is considered a total loss.