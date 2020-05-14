OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Omaha, and police said charges are pending against the car’s driver.
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in far southwestern Omaha when a northbound car turned left in front of the southbound motorcycle, causing the collision, investigators said.
The motorcyclist, 33-year-old Maksim Shcerbiy, was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police said the 49-year-old woman driving the car faces charges, but did not specify what the charges would be.