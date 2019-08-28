OMAHA - A 22-month-old girl died Tuesday evening after she was run over by an SUV driven by her father as he pulled into the driveway near 18th and Elm Streets, Omaha police said.
Rosalinda Lopez-Tino had been playing in front of the house when the incident occurred just after 7 p.m., according to Police Sgt. Jason Menning. The child suddenly lost her balance and fell in front of the Nissan driven by Domingo Chajal-Gomez, 28.
The mother, who was on the porch, yelled to warn him, but it was too late. The girl was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with critical injuries and died shortly after arrival, police said.
Two other children have died in the past week after being struck by vehicles.
Jacoby Estrada, 11, was killed Friday in Blair after being struck by a semitrailer truck.
Abby Whitford, 10, died August 20 after being struck by a car in Papillion.