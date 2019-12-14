MEAD (AP) — One person died Friday when the driver of a pickup lost control on an icy highway in eastern Nebraska and collided with an oncoming vehicle.
The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened about 9:30 a.m. when the driver of a pickup lost control on icy Highway 77 just north of Mead and crossed into the path of an oncoming sport utility vehicle.
The vehicles collided, killing a front seat passenger in the pickup. The pickup driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a rear passenger was treated and released.
The SUV driver was taken to an Omaha hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Names of those involved were not released.
