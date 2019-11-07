CEDAR COUNTY - A two-vehicle accident late Monday afternoon in Cedar County resulted in the death of a Hartington man.
Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda said his office was notified of the collision at the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 81 just before 5:30 p.m.
An eastbound Ford pickup driven by Jacob Keiter, 86, of Hartington had failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection, Koranda said.
A southbound Ford pickup driven by Shane Pedersen, 45, of Pierce collided with Keiter’s vehicle.
Keiter was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton by Crofton EMS and was later transferred to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
On Tuesday, Keiter died as a result of his injuries from the accident.
Keiter had not been wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, but Pedersen had been, Koranda said.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Crofton Fire Department and Crofton EMS.
