The Hall County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a multiple-vehicle accident that claimed the life of one person Sunday afternoon.
The accident took place on Interstate 80 near the 312 mile marker, which is the Grand Island Highway 281 exit. It involved a semi-truck and two passenger vehicles.
Law enforcement and emergency services responded to the accident scene after 4 p.m. The interstate was closed between mile marker 312 and 305 (Alda exit) and traffic was routed to Highway 30.
A South Dakota man died as a result of the crash. No further information was available Sunday evening.
Assisting the Hall County Sheriff’s Department in the accident investigation was the Grand Island Police Department. The Nebraska Highway Patrol was handling traffic control.
This is the second fatal accident that was being investigated by the Hall County Sheriff’s Department this weekend. At 2:06 p.m. on Saturday, the Sheriff’s Department responded to 609 Ninth St. in Wood River, where a man was fatally injured when he was struck by a tractor.
