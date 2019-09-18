OMAHA — The owner of the dry-cleaning business near 168th and Harrison Streets that exploded and caught fire last October has been charged with second-degree arson in the case.
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, investigated the explosion and fire at Wardrobe Spa and determined that it was intentional, officials said Tuesday.
Sarpy County Judge PaTricia Freeman on Tuesday signed an arrest warrant for the business owner, Michael McKernan, 53. In addition to the arson charge, he has been charged with burning to defraud an insurer and fraudulent insurance act, $5,000 or more.
If convicted of all charges, McKernan faces a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison, an $85,000 fine or both.
The explosion and fire occurred Oct. 7, 2018. No one was injured, but the building was consumed by flames and eventually collapsed. Damage was estimated at at least $350,000.
Witnesses encountered McKernan outside the building after the explosion. He appeared shaken and told them that he was trimming bushes when the explosion occurred.
In the days after the explosion, McKernan reported two crimes against him, one involving a home invasion and another involving vandalism at his storage unit. Police have said there was no evidence of either.
Investigators at the time found evidence of tampering with the natural gas system. The investigation determined that the cause of the explosion was not related to the utility operator, Metropolitan Utilities District.
Two days after the blast, McKernan reported damage in his unit at a rental storage facility near 300th Street and West Reichmuth Road. There was writing on a wall in black marker: “Spa No Mas Rebild No Optshun.”
Chief Deputy Douglas County Sheriff Tom Wheeler said in October that nothing appeared to be missing from the unit and that there were “some inconsistencies” with the scene and McKernan’s statements.
Four days after the explosion, McKernan called authorities to report that he had encountered three Hispanic men at his Ginger Cove home who allegedly forced him at gunpoint to tie himself to a pole.
McKernan told police that he was checking a ham in his smoker about 1 a.m. when he was accosted by the three men. McKernan told police that he dialed 911 because he was “paranoid” about previous events. When the three men attacked him, he said, he pressed “Send.”
Valley Police Chief Brett Smith said McKernan told officers that the men knocked the phone from McKernan’s hand during a brief struggle, then forced him to bind himself to a pole with a zip tie.
Officers found McKernan tied to the pole in a different way than he had initially described. The smoker contained a ham, but the smoker was cold to the touch and was unplugged, Smith said.
McKernan told police that the men fled from his lakefront house on a boat. Security cameras from the neighborhood showed that the “only activity on the beach was a kitty cat,” Smith said.
McKernan later called a reporter and said there was more to the story.
“I’ve had my building blown up, and I’ve had an attempt to blow up my house,” he said. “There’s evidence to prove all of that.”
Smith has said that only three parts of the burglary story were true: that McKernan called 911, that he placed the call at 1:11 a.m. and that McKernan told police that he tied himself to the pole.
“Everything else is bull----,” Smith said in October. “Everything that we have does not add up to what he’s telling us.”
