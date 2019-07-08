OMAHA - Omaha’s St. Barnabas Catholic Church was the victim of theft Thursday night.
The Rev. Jason Catania, St. Barnabas’ senior pastor, estimates that $3,000 to $5,000 worth of items were stolen from the church at 129 N. 40th St.
Two security videos from Thursday night show a man and a woman entering the church and collecting items between 9:30 and 10 p.m., both barefoot.
Catania said the couple stole “a few minor items,” but the most significant piece stolen was a processional cross, which was gifted to the church in 1877.
“It’s somewhat more sentimental value than anything, but a very fine piece,” he said.
There were no signs of forced entry, Catania said, so he is unsure of how the duo broke into the church.
The church asks anyone with information regarding the theft to please message them on Facebook or contact the Omaha Police Department.
St. Barnabas just celebrated its 150th anniversary. Its first church opened in Omaha in 1869 and it has been at its current location since 1915.