HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A paraeducator accused of exchanging sexual text messages with a Hastings High School freshman has been given jail time and a year of probation.
Adams County Court records say 30-year-old Jeinny Ramos-Sotelo was sentenced Wednesday to 90 days in jail and credited with five days already served. The jail sentence doesn’t begin until May 20, and it could be waived.
Ramos-Sotelo pleaded no contest in September to contributing to the delinquency of a child. Prosecutors dropped in exchange two felony charges: intentional child abuse without injury and enticement by electronic communications device.
A court document says Ramos-Sotelo and the 14-year-old boy exchanged electronic messages of a sexual nature and that the two had kissed. The document says there was no other sexual contact.
